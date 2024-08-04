Belgian triathlete falls ill after swimming in the Seine River

Belgium's mixed relay triathlon team had to withdraw from next week's race at the Paris Olympics after one of its competitors got sick after swimming in the Seine River.

Claire Michel had competed in the women's triathlon on Wednesday and finished in 38th place. Team Belgium released a statement saying she came down with an illness and can't compete.

The men's triathlon was delayed last week due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Two test swims were also canceled over the weekend due to health concerns.

Both the men and women held their competitions on the same day last week.

Paris 2024 organizers issued a statement on Sunday night that the mixed relay triathlon would take place on Monday and the swim leg of the race was still being held in the Seine.

"The latest test results confirm that Seine water quality levels at the triathlon venue have improved in recent hours, with forward looking analysis indicating that water quality will be within the levels acceptable by World Triathlon," the statement read.

Swiss officials said Saturday that triathlete Adrien Briffod, who also competed on Wednesday also came down with a stomach infection but it was impossible to say that it was due to water in the river, the Associated Press reported.