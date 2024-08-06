FBI executes search warrant on Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles months after campaign finance reports raised eyebrows: report

Late last week, FBI agents carried out a search warrant on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles.

This comes as the first-term Republican continues to face investigation over allegedly fraudulent campaign financial reports, according to NewsChannel5.

Questions about Ogles' financial filings were first raised when local news outlet WTVF discovered that the congressman did not list any savings or investments on his personal financial disclosures - even as he claimed to loan hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Updated financial disclosures contain 11 amendments indicating that he only loaned $20,000 to his campaign, not $320,000.

In the aftermath of the original news investigation, the Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), drawing comparisons to ousted New York Representative George Santos.

"The expulsion of Representative George Santos for filing false financial disclosure statements and other ethics violations demonstrates why investigations of significant discrepancies in a candidate's financial reporting are warranted," the complaint read.

"Unexplained inconsistencies in Rep. Ogles' reported finances and allegations of him misrepresenting his background raise fundamental questions for voters about the transparency of their elected representative. The public has a right to know the sources of money that may be used to influence a federal election, as well as potential conflicts of interest that may arise due to a member's financial obligations," the complaint read.

"Uhoh, looks like Tennessee Santos is about to go through some things," Tennessee's Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson teased on X, formerly Twitter.