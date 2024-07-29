Jet Ski-Riding Gunmen Open Fire at Drug-Dealing Rivals on Resort Beach in Mexico

Hitmen used a jet ski to sneak up and open fire at rival drug dealers on a Mexican beach but wound up accidentally killing a local 10-year-old boy who was there with his family.

The botched assassination attempt took place around 3 p.m. Sunday in the resort city of Cancun, according to the Mexican Rivera Maya News website.

The state attorney general's office said that "initial investigations indicate that the attackers arrived by sea on a jet ski, shooting at some people presumably in a dispute over drug sales."

A stray bullet reportedly hit the unidentified boy in the chest as he lay in a lounge chair on a hotel beach.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died, authorities said.

The gunmen got away and the attorney general's office said it was "working to bring those responsible for this crime to justice."