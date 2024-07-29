World

Jet Ski-Riding Gunmen Open Fire at Drug-Dealing Rivals on Resort Beach in Mexico

The assassins were shooting at rival drug dealers but killed a 10-year-old boy

By Bruce Golding
Mexico jet ski
People ride a jet ski off Los Cabos, Mexico, on Aug. 3, 2023. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Hitmen used a jet ski to sneak up and open fire at rival drug dealers on a Mexican beach but wound up accidentally killing a local 10-year-old boy who was there with his family.

The botched assassination attempt took place around 3 p.m. Sunday in the resort city of Cancun, according to the Mexican Rivera Maya News website.

The state attorney general's office said that "initial investigations indicate that the attackers arrived by sea on a jet ski, shooting at some people presumably in a dispute over drug sales."

A stray bullet reportedly hit the unidentified boy in the chest as he lay in a lounge chair on a hotel beach.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died, authorities said.

The gunmen got away and the attorney general's office said it was "working to bring those responsible for this crime to justice."

