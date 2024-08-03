Grand Canyon BASE jumper dies in illegal stunt

A person who attempted a BASE jump from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon died on Thursday, officials said.

The National Park Service said they got a call around 7:30 a.m. of a report of a visitor who had attempted a jump from Yavapai Point.

Park rangers found his body about 500 feet below the rim. A deployed parachute was also found.

Recovery teams were able to reach his body on Friday and recover it. A helicopter took it up to the rim and the Coconino County Medical Examiner took control of his body.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are conducting an investigation into the incident.

They did not initially release the victim's name.

"BASE jumping, a high-risk activity involving parachuting from fixed objects, is prohibited in all areas of Grand Canyon National Park," the NPS warned.

It was the second death at the park this week. On Wednesday, a 20-year-old Indiana college student died when he accidentally fell from the rim near the Pipe Creek Overlook.