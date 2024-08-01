U.S.

20-year-old tourist plunges to death from Grand Canyon scenic overlook

Rangers found the body of Abel Joseph Mejia about 400 feet below the canyon's rim

By Mark Moore
Man falls over Grand Canyon
Rangers work to recover the body of a North Carolina man who fell from the rim of the Grand Canyon. The body of Abel Joseph Mejia, 20, was discovered on Thursday. National Park Service

Rangers recovered the body of a 20-year-old North Carolina man Thursday in the Grand Canyon after he accidentally fell from the rim the day before, the National Park Service said.

The body of Abel Joseph Mejia, of Hickory, N.C., was found about 400 feet below the rim near the Pipe Creek Overlook.

Meija was near the edge of the canyon's rim at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday when he accidentally fell, the National Park Service said.

The National Park Service encourages visitors "to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance of at least six feet from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks."

Mejia, 20, a student at the Indiana Bible College, the University Herald reported.

No other invormation was available but an investigation is underway.

North Carolina
