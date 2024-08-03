US sends warships, jet fighters to Middle East as Iran threatens Israel

The Pentagon is sending a squadron of fighter jets and warships, including an aircraft carrier, to the Middle East to defend Israel and U.S. troops from Iran and its proxies in the region, according to reports.

The enhanced military presence is in response to threats from Iran following the death of a top Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah chief in Lebanon, the Defense Department said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is also deploying more ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the European and Middle East regions, the Associated Press reported.

The commitment to bolster defense capabilities in the region came after discussions between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Defense Department spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

The U.S. military will "provide elevated support to the defense of Israel and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to this evolving crisis," Singh said.

Iran has said it would retaliate for the killings of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader for Hamas, and Fuad Shukr, a top commander for Iran-backed Hezbollah.

In April, the U.S. helped defend Israel against a barrage of drone and missile attacks from Iran.