Israel claims it killed Hamas military leader in air strike

Mohammed Deif, who led the Qassam Bridges, was one of the architects of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Hamas leader killed
Debris in the Gazan city of Khan Younis. Israel said it killed Mohammed Deif, a top Hamas military commander, in an airstrike in Khan Younis last month. BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel said it killed a top Hamas military commander who was one of the masterminds of the Oct. 7 attack in an airstrike last month in Gaza.

Mohammed Deif, 58, who for decades led the Qassam Brigades that carried out dozens of suicide attacks in Israel, was killed July 13, the Associated Press reported.

He was targeted while in a compound belonging to the commander of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade, the Times of Israel reported.

The report, citing information from the Israel Defense Forces, said pressure on Hamas by the Israeli military forced Deif to move from the underground tunnels where he had been hiding to the Khan Younis compound.

Once Israel received intelligence confirming Deif's presence, fighter jets that had been patrolling the compound carried out the strike, the Times of Israel reported.

On Wednesday, Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, was assassinated in Tehran, Iran.

While Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack on Haniyeh, Israeli officials have said they are determined to wipe out Hamas leadership because of the Oct. 7 attack.

Haniyeh had come out of hiding in Qatar to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president.

Israel, Hamas, Military, Gaza
