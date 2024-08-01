Budget airline Spirit to offer premium upgrades

Budget airline Spirit is revamping their popular low-fare travel by offering high-value alternatives that allow travelers to choose an elevated guest experience while maintaining the same affordable price.

The options include brand-new premium selections, that will create a transformation delivering friendlier services, a more comfortable experience, but still considered cost-effective, said the airline in a press release earlier this week.

"We're unveiling a new era in Spirit's history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we've offered before," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We listened to our guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value."

The four new travel features include: Go Big, Go Comfy, Go Savvy, and Go, each offering the flexibility of no change or cancellation fees.

Go Big includes a Big Front Seat, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority check-in and boarding, and streaming access through the fastest Wi-Fi of any U.S.-based airline.

Go Comfy is a brand-new seating option that offers increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat.

Go Savvy provides the choice of either one carry-on bag or one checked bag and standard seat selection during booking.

Lastly, Go will offer the greatest affordability for people who want to keep it simple, with the choice to purchase any of the basic options such as checked bags, standard seat selection, Wi-Fi, and snacks and beverages.

The budget airline is promising designated priority check-in and an enhanced boarding experience while broadening guest-friendly policies.

Spirit is introducing the new features during the month of August.