Business

Business

Budget airline Spirit to offer premium upgrades

'Go big or go comfy'

By Nina Joudeh
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines is implementing new premium upgrades this month to help transform the traveler's flying experience. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Budget airline Spirit is revamping their popular low-fare travel by offering high-value alternatives that allow travelers to choose an elevated guest experience while maintaining the same affordable price.

The options include brand-new premium selections, that will create a transformation delivering friendlier services, a more comfortable experience, but still considered cost-effective, said the airline in a press release earlier this week.

"We're unveiling a new era in Spirit's history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we've offered before," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We listened to our guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value."

The four new travel features include: Go Big, Go Comfy, Go Savvy, and Go, each offering the flexibility of no change or cancellation fees.

Go Big includes a Big Front Seat, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority check-in and boarding, and streaming access through the fastest Wi-Fi of any U.S.-based airline.

Go Comfy is a brand-new seating option that offers increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat.

Go Savvy provides the choice of either one carry-on bag or one checked bag and standard seat selection during booking.

Lastly, Go will offer the greatest affordability for people who want to keep it simple, with the choice to purchase any of the basic options such as checked bags, standard seat selection, Wi-Fi, and snacks and beverages.

The budget airline is promising designated priority check-in and an enhanced boarding experience while broadening guest-friendly policies.

Spirit is introducing the new features during the month of August.

Read more
Tags
Airlines, Budget, Spirit, Travelers, United States
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics