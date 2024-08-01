Korean Air takes instant noodles off the menu, here's why

Turbulence has reportedly knocked cups of instant noodles from the menu on Korean Air flights.

The South Korean airline said beginning Aug. 15 passengers sitting in economy will no longer receive the popular snack because of turbulence, narrow aisles and people sitting so closely together that "burn incidents occur frequently" due to the boiling water in them the BBC reported.

Business and first-class passengers will still be served the noodles. Coach passengers will will instead be served sandwiches, corn dogs and hot pockets, the airline said.

In economy, several cups of noodles were typically served at the same time, noting that the "risk of burns is greater with passengers crowded together."

In first-class and business, the savory snack is brought individually to fliers, lessening the fear of spilling, the report said.

Korean Air started reviewing its cabin service procedures last month due to turbulence concerns.

It is wrapping up cabin service 40 minutes before landing on medium and long-haul routes. That's 20 minutes earlier than before.

"Turbulence has become a persistent and growing problem," the airline said and noted that incidents were double in the second quarter this year compared to the same period in 2019.