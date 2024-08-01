U.S.

U.S.

Las Vegas hotel housekeeper accused of mass theft from guests

'Concealed items in white bath towels found in the rooms'

By Nina Joudeh
Las Vegas Housekeeper Accused of Mass Theft
A Las Vegas housekeeper is accused of stealing over $100,000 from hotel guest rooms. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

A housekeeper for a Las Vegas resort, is accused of mass theft from guests, including large sums of money and personal items taken from hotel rooms. She was caught wearing one victim's bracelet, cops said.

Maria Menendez Betancourt faces theft and burglary charges for multiple incidents at the Palazzo Tower at the Venetian Resort.

Authorities were contacted in early June after a guest staying at the resort reported that her room had been burglarized with more than $8,000 missing, according to KLAS-TV.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and caught Menendez Betancourt entering the room while the guest was gone, noting that she wasn't assigned to that particular floor and lacked any reason to be there.

Later that month, hotel security called law enforcement to report they had detained the housekeeper as they believed she was guilty of stealing more than $110,000 from a guest.

Menendez Betancourt was not working but was recorded on video the same day entering the property and activating a key fob that gave her access to guest rooms.

Security officials said Mendendez Betancourt entered multiple rooms on multiple floors during a 90-minute period without any work or cleaning supplies.

Shortly after, a guest notified management to say $110,000 in cash and checks disappeared while he was out.

"Menendez Betancourt discovered these items and concealed them in white bath towels [she] found in the room," documents allege.

Police took her into custody on June 18, noting she was wearing a gold bracelet she had stolen in an earlier incident.

Mendendez Betancourt was rearrested on new charges on July 12.

She posted bond and was ordered by a judge to stay away from the Las Vegas Strip.

