U.S.

U.S.

Maine Man Tried To Rob a Bank From the Drive-Thru

He wore a black winter hat, sunglasses and a black mask covering his face

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
Maine Man Tried To Rob a Bank From the Drive-Thru
According to court records, 41-year-old Jason Arsenault pulled up to the drive-through of the Key Bank on Gorham Road in South Portland on January 26 while wearing a black winter hat, sunglasses and a black mask covering his face. Cumberland County Jail

A Maine man has pleaded guilty to bank robbery after using a bank's pneumatic tube to issue a bomb threat, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine said Monday.

According to court records, 41-year-old Jason Arsenault pulled up to the drive-through of the Key Bank on Gorham Road in South Portland on January 26 while wearing a black winter hat, sunglasses and a black mask covering his face.

Arsenault used the bank's pneumatic tube to send a note to the teller that read: "CAR BOMB No Cops Alarms or WE ALL DIE $50,000 in 20's."

The teller complied, sending money through the pneumatic tube, which Arsenault took before driving away.

The South Portland and Portland police departments assisted the FBI in their investigation. Detectives used surveillance cameras to track the vehicle's movements until they were able to capture a surveillance image of Arsenault without his mask on.

Six days after the robbery, Arsenault was arrested in Portland. He confessed to the crime and directed law enforcement to the stolen cash, which was hidden in a backpack in Portland's Baxter Woods.

Arsenault faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

--with reporting from TMX

Read more
Tags
Maine, Bank robbery
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics