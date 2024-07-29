Maine Man Tried To Rob a Bank From the Drive-Thru

A Maine man has pleaded guilty to bank robbery after using a bank's pneumatic tube to issue a bomb threat, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine said Monday.

According to court records, 41-year-old Jason Arsenault pulled up to the drive-through of the Key Bank on Gorham Road in South Portland on January 26 while wearing a black winter hat, sunglasses and a black mask covering his face.

Arsenault used the bank's pneumatic tube to send a note to the teller that read: "CAR BOMB No Cops Alarms or WE ALL DIE $50,000 in 20's."

The teller complied, sending money through the pneumatic tube, which Arsenault took before driving away.

The South Portland and Portland police departments assisted the FBI in their investigation. Detectives used surveillance cameras to track the vehicle's movements until they were able to capture a surveillance image of Arsenault without his mask on.

Six days after the robbery, Arsenault was arrested in Portland. He confessed to the crime and directed law enforcement to the stolen cash, which was hidden in a backpack in Portland's Baxter Woods.

Arsenault faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

--with reporting from TMX