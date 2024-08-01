Video: Chick-fil-A employee fights off armed robber who crawled through drive-thru window

Police in Georgia have arrested an armed robber who fought with a Chick-fil-A inside the restaurant's kitchen.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said 51-year-old Tommie Lee Williams was arrested Wednesday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department on warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree criminal damage to property.

Police said officers initially responded to the Chick-fil-A in Stone Mountain, about 15 miles northeast of Atlanta, at around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, after the victim called 911 to report an attempted robbery.

The victim, a delivery driver, told officers that Williams used a rock to smash the drive-thru window and crawled through into the kitchen.

The driver told officers that the intruder pointed a gun at him and told him he would die if he didn't open the safe. But the driver didn't know the combination to the safe, "so he decided to fight off the armed robber," police said.



Surveillance video shared by the police department shows the suspect, allegedly Williams, wearing a mask and a baseball cap, forcing the victim into a backroom area at gunpoint. After some pointing and apparent verbal back and forth, the altercation turns physical.

The men fight over the gun, but the driver is eventually able to knock the gun out of his hand to the floor. The robber's hat is gone and his mask is slipping down his face as the men continue to brawl. He tries to conceal his face with the hood of his jacket as the men continue to trade blows and wrestle.

The driver continues fighting to keep the attempted robber away from the gun on the floor. The intruder recaptures the gun, but only for a few moments before the driver again disarms him. The robber continues fighting for a short time, but eventually gives up and leaves.

Because the worker was able to revealed the suspect's face for the video, investigators identified Williams as the suspect, obtaining warrants for his arrest.