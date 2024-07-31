U.S.

U.S.

(Exclusive) Cause of death revealed for missing Buffalo boy Jaylen Griffin, found dead in a random attic years after vanishing

'It's very trying because the clock is ticking,' Newkirk expressed of his frustration over the investigation

By Tristan Balagtas
Missing Buffalo Boy Jaylen Griffin Whose Body Was Found in a Random Attic Was Stabbed to Death, Documents Confirm
Jaylen Griffin, 12, was last seen leaving his house in August 2020. He planned to go to a grocery store, but never made it back home, police said. Buffalo Police Department

Jaylen Griffin, the missing Buffalo boy whose decomposed body was found stuffed in a random attic earlier this year, was stabbed to death, his family confirmed.

The 12-year-old died from forced entry of a sharp object, his father, Brian Griffin confirmed with HNGN, citing Jaylen's death certificate. It's unclear how many times he was stabbed or when he was killed.

Jaylen vanished while on a walk to a corner store in his Buffalo, New York, neighborhood on Aug. 4, 2020, and investigators quickly classified him as a runaway, much to the Griffin family's dismay. But, the April 12 discovery of his body at a home just six blocks from where he disappeared forced police to transition his case into a homicide investigation.

Sunday marks the 4-year anniversary of Jaylen's disappearance and still no arrests have been made despite the discovery of his remains.

"There should be no person or perpetrators out there who have done something like this to a kid, walking around feeling like there's no clues and no evidence and no way that they can ever be caught," close family friend and spokesperson Pastor Tim Newkirk told HNGN in an interview Wednesday.

"There's so many questions that are unanswered," Newkirk – who accused Buffalo police of a lack of transparency and communication on the case – said. "There's no update. There's no revelation, there's no news, and there's no apprehension of action to bring the person or perpetrator into custody that we know of."

The BPD did not immediately respond to HNGN's request for comment.

"It's very trying because the clock is ticking," Newkirk expressed of his frustration over the investigation. "It's still fresh, but it's solidifying every day that goes on. Every day that passes, every week, every month, it's almost close to being a cold case."

Read more
Tags
Missing, Missing person, Missing child, New York, Homicide, Murder, Stabbing, Crime, Death, Investigation
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics