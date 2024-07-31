Pack of 8 Dogs Attack Woman on Walk in Oregon, 'Fighting for Her Life'

An Oregon woman is fighting for her life after being attacked by a pack of dogs while on a walk with her brother.

Mytoka Petry, a mother of two, lost an arm, an ear and almost one of her eyes as a result of the random attack on July 15.

Portland police said the attack took place near a homeless encampment and quickly turned into a chaotic scene, according to KPTV-TV.

Two bystanders attempted to intervene; however, they were also injured, with one having to be transported to a hospital due to serious injuries.

Julana Torres and Monica Estrada told the news outlet that they've known Petry for more than 30 years.

"She had a lot of brain bleeds. She had to have skin grafts for her face," Estrada said.

"When they have to re-bandage her, it takes nearly four hours because it's head to toe. There are bite marks; there are wounds all over her body," Torres added.

Petry has undergone several surgeries and remains in critical condition and on life support in the ICU at OHSU.

Her two daughters, Jordyn and Kaliyah, have not left her side since.

"It's hard to go through all of the memories that you have with this person. It's hard for you to go about your own day because it's all you can think about," expressed Torres.

"How precious life is, and how she'll never be the same again."

Petry's family and friends are demanding that someone be held accountable for the incident.

"Who is regulating that there are packs of dogs in a homeless camp on the side of the road? Who's going to be held accountable for that? Because this could've happened to anybody," Estrada said.

The pack of dogs is currently in the custody of Multnomah County Animal Services.

Law enforcement confirmed no arrests have been made as the investigation remains active.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Petry to help cover medical costs.

The page describes her as a "light in this dim world, and that she sees the best in everyone."

In an update her daughters posted: "Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love and support to our mom. Our mom is still in the ICU and facing several more surgeries but she is stable! This is going to be such a long road to recovery but we are counting our blessings each day that our mom is still here with us."