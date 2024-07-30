Florida Woman Banned From Walmart Arrested for Sneaking in To Find Diet Pepsi 'She Likes'

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly trespassing inside a Walmart store because it had the "Diet Pepsi she likes."

Kathleen Hagan, 65, of Ocala, was banned from the store in Silver Springs Shores but allegedly returned there on Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy who responded to the store "confirmed the trespass warning" against Hagan, sheriff's Lt. Paul Bloom said in a "Marion Rundown" video posted on Facebook on Friday.

"Hagan claimed that she didn't think she would be caught, and that Walmart has a specific pack of Diet Pepsi that she likes," Bloom said.

The deputy also discovered Hagan was wanted for failing to appear in court on a theft charge, Bloom said.

"So, Hagan was arrested, taken to jail and we do not serve Diet Pepsi at the jail," Bloom said.

The sheriff's public information officer, Zach Moore, added, "That's right, and I'm gonna say, it might be controversial, but Diet Pepsi is no reason to go to jail."

"Not even Diet Coke," Bloom said. "No diet anything."

Hagan was charged with trespassing and failure to appear, both misdemeanors, and was assigned a public defender, according to court records.

Contact information for her lawyer wasn't immediately available Tuesday.

Hagan was being held on $500 bail pending a Sept. 3 court appearance, according to jail records.