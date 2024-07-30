U.S.

U.S.

Florida Woman Banned From Walmart Arrested for Sneaking in To Find Diet Pepsi 'She Likes'

Kathlenn Hagan was locked up in a jail that doesn't serve her favorite soda, authorities said

By Bruce Golding
Kathleen Hagan
Kathleen Hagan is seen in a mug shot taken on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Ocala, Fla. Marion County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly trespassing inside a Walmart store because it had the "Diet Pepsi she likes."

Kathleen Hagan, 65, of Ocala, was banned from the store in Silver Springs Shores but allegedly returned there on Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy who responded to the store "confirmed the trespass warning" against Hagan, sheriff's Lt. Paul Bloom said in a "Marion Rundown" video posted on Facebook on Friday.

"Hagan claimed that she didn't think she would be caught, and that Walmart has a specific pack of Diet Pepsi that she likes," Bloom said.

The deputy also discovered Hagan was wanted for failing to appear in court on a theft charge, Bloom said.

"So, Hagan was arrested, taken to jail and we do not serve Diet Pepsi at the jail," Bloom said.

The sheriff's public information officer, Zach Moore, added, "That's right, and I'm gonna say, it might be controversial, but Diet Pepsi is no reason to go to jail."

"Not even Diet Coke," Bloom said. "No diet anything."

Hagan was charged with trespassing and failure to appear, both misdemeanors, and was assigned a public defender, according to court records.

Contact information for her lawyer wasn't immediately available Tuesday.

Hagan was being held on $500 bail pending a Sept. 3 court appearance, according to jail records.

Read more
Tags
Florida, Woman, Arrested, Walmart
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics