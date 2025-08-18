Egypt Says It's Willing To Join An International Force Deployed To Gaza, But With Some Conditions

Egypt said on Monday it is willing to join an international force deployed to Gaza but under certain conditions, according to a new report.

Al Arabiya detailed that the country would only agree to the possibility should such a force be backed by a UN Security Council resolution and the prospect of a "political horizon" for the enclave.

The outlet noted that Egypt has repeatedly called for the Palestinian unity under the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), a coalition that excludes Hamas.

"We are standing ready of course to help, to contribute to any international force to be deployed in Gaza in some specific parameters," said Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in a press conference along with Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Mustafa.

"First of all, to have a security council resolution, to have a clear-cut mandate, and of course to come within a political horizon," the foreign minister added, claiming that "without a political horizon, it will be nonsense to deploy any forces there."

The country is currently hosting talks with Hamas leaders to reactivate the possibility of a ceasefire agreement. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani traveled to the country to push for a diplomatic solution to the war as Israel moves forward with its intention to seize Gaza City.

President Donald Trump, however, backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take over the area, saying hostages held in the enclave will only be returned when "Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!"

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump added that "the sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be."

"Remember, I was the one who negotiated and got hundreds of hostages freed and released into Israel (and America!). I was the one who ended 6 wars, in just 6 months. I was the one who OBLITERATED Iran's Nuclear facilities. Play to WIN, or don't play at all!" the publication concludes.

Speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Netanyahu said the goal is to "enable the population to be free and pass it to civilian governance that is not Hamas or anyone advocating for the destruction of Israel."

"We want to liberate ourselves and the people of Gaza from the awful terrorists of Hamas," Netanyahu added.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across Israel on Sunday to demand an end to the war and an agreement to return the hostages. Organizers reported that turnout exceeded 400,000 in Tel Aviv in what was one of the largest demonstrations since the war began almost two years ago. Protesters also blocked roads and closed private businesses.

