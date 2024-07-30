World

World

Arrest Warrant Issued for Model Katie Price

She could be jailed until her next hearing

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Katie Price
Katie Price attends the documentary premiere of "The Psychopath Life Coach" at The Curzon Mayfair on November 17, 2023 in London, England. Joe Maher/Getty Images

A British court issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for former model Katie Price after she failed to attend a bankruptcy hearing.

She was due in court to answer questions about her finances.

Judge Catherine Burton said Price had "very clear warnings" that she must attend the hearing but she failed to show up.

Price, 46, first declared bankruptcy in 2019 over unpaid debts and then again last March over unpaid taxes.

She was ordered in February to forfeit 40% of her income from her OnlyFans account, the BBC reported.

One of the issues that the hearing was centered on was her not turning over some of her vehicles to pay off debts.

Among the vehicles she has failed to surrender is a pink Range Rover.

Price had been warned that her "liberty is on the line" if she failed to show up, Sky News reported.

