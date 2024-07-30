Arrest Warrant Issued for Model Katie Price

A British court issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for former model Katie Price after she failed to attend a bankruptcy hearing.

She was due in court to answer questions about her finances.

Judge Catherine Burton said Price had "very clear warnings" that she must attend the hearing but she failed to show up.

Price, 46, first declared bankruptcy in 2019 over unpaid debts and then again last March over unpaid taxes.

She was ordered in February to forfeit 40% of her income from her OnlyFans account, the BBC reported.

One of the issues that the hearing was centered on was her not turning over some of her vehicles to pay off debts.

Among the vehicles she has failed to surrender is a pink Range Rover.

Price had been warned that her "liberty is on the line" if she failed to show up, Sky News reported.