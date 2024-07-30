Florida Wants To Pay People To Hunt Its Snakes

The annual Florida Python Challenge is coming up in August, with a grand prize of $10,000 available to the person who removes the most invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades ecosystem.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says anyone can participate in the annual python hunt, which runs from Aug. 9 through Aug. 18, and registration remains open through the final day of the challenge with an entry fee of $25.

"Are you in your Everglades era? Looking to do something big to help our native wildlife? Or maybe you're in search of a summer adventure like no other," FWC wrote on Facebook alongside a registration link. "Help protect the Everglades ecosystem by removing invasive Burmese pythons and get the chance to win big."

All participants, whether in the Novice or Professional prize categories, are required to complete a free online training and pass the quiz with at least an 85% score. Additional in-person training classes will be held at Everglades Holiday Park from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on opening weekend, Aug. 9-11, where participants will learn safe capture and humane killing techniques. Participants can also visit Training Outposts located at each check station for additional instruction from 4-7 p.m. on opening weekend, Aug. 9-11.

In addition to Professional and Novice, there is an additional prize category for active and veteran members of the military.

In each category, a $2,500 prize will be awarded to the individual who bags the most pythons, with $1,500 awarded to the runner up. A $1,000 prize is available to the person in each category who bags the longest python. The ultimate grand prize of $10,000 will go to the person who removes the most pythons.

Although python hunters can work together in teams, all participants must register as individuals, and all prizes will be awarded on an individual basis.

Burmese pythons are large constrictor snakes native to Southeast Asia, and were introduced into the Florida Everglades ecosystem by the release or accidental escape of captive snakes imported through the exotic pet trade. They have "significant" negative impacts on the local ecosystem, according to FWC, mainly by preying on native wildlife, especially small- and medium-sized mammals.

Although some mammal populations have been reduced by up to 90% due to direct depredation in areas where pythons are, FWC says the snakes also have indirect impacts on native species they don't hunt. Invasive parasites brought by the Asian snakes now infect native snakes. Reduced mammal diversity means mosquitos must feed on more rodents, which carry Everglades Virus, increasing the risk of transmission to humans.

--with reporting by TMX