Oklahoma Man Was Bound and Forced to Jump off Bridge: Cops

Authorities arrested three people accused of binding a man with duct tape and forcing him to jump off a bridge into traffic.

Jaysen Lawson, 21; Brianna Nohmer, 18; and Sean Lunney, 31, have each been charged with kidnapping in connection with the incident in Okmulgee County, Oklahoma, jail records indicate.

Separately, Lawson has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, while Nohmer was hit with an attempt to kill charge. Lunney was accused of pointing a firearm and aggravated assault, jail records show.

Officers responding to the Deep Fork River bridge Thursday located a male victim who was "badly injured and required immediate medical attention," according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation revealed the victim was bound with duct tape, abducted and forced off the bridge at gunpoint, authorities alleged.

Interviews with witnesses led to the arrests of the suspected trio.

Nohmer and Lunney are being held on $250,000 bond, while a judge set Lawson's bond at $300,000.