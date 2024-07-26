Florida Woman Told Police Her Ex-Husband Tied Dog's Mouth Shut, Now She Faces Charges

The ex-wife of a Florida man arrested for taping a dog's mouth shut and chaining it to a vehicle has herself been hit with felony animal cruelty charges, according to a report.

Alma de la Rosa, 56, was arrested on Thursday in Broward County and also hit with a perjury charge, Local 10 News reported.

The station reported that de la Rosa spoke to a sheriff's deputy shortly before her ex-husband, Jose Humberto Arana Ramos, was arrested Tuesday for leaving the dog tied and chained outside for about an hour without food or water.

De la Rosa told them that Ramos, 74, bound the dog's mouth because it was "barking too loud" and tied its front paws "because it will scratch the car when tied to it," the station reported.

According to Ramos' arrest report, she said "Jose is not fond of animals and often complains of having them within the home because they shed too much."

"When asked why the dog was tied to a vehicle, she stated that he eats the plants in front of the home and tears up the yard," the report said.

She is being held on a $30,000 bond.

The dog has been turned over to Broward County Animal Care.