Poachers Kill Elk in National Park

By Tristan Balagtas
The dead Roosevelt elk were found July 21 in the Redwood National Park in Crescent, California, where hunting is prohibited by federal and state law, according to park officials. National Park Service

Investigators are searching for the poachers responsible for killing four elk in a California national park.

The dead Roosevelt elk were found July 21 in the Redwood National Park in Crescent, California, where hunting is prohibited by federal and state law, according to park officials.

Officials did not elaborate on a motive or charges the poachers may face, but noted no meat had been taken.

It was also determined the elk, who are typically a game species, were killed with lead shot, which is the "single largest threat to free-flying California condors" when ingested, they said. "Poaching and illegal game killing pose a grave danger to the birds."

Redwood National Park is home to seven elk herds. In California, Roosevelt elk are exclusive to the counties of Humboldt, Del Norte, and western Siskiyou.

"Tourists from all over the world and Californians alike enjoy the opportunity to see Roosevelt elk within their historical home range at Redwood National and State Parks," officials said in a statement. "Park rangers are committed to protecting these amazing animals and urge the public to help them in this effort."

