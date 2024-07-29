U.S.

Biden Calls Out Project 2025's 'Onslaught Attacking Civil Rights' at 60th Anniversary Speech

'Project 2025 calls for aggressively attacking diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of American life,' said Biden

By Tristan Balagtas
President Joe Biden called out Project 2025’s “onslaught attacking civil rights” during his speech marking the 60th anniversary of the landmark legislation. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden called out Project 2025's "onslaught attacking civil rights" during his speech marking the 60th anniversary of the landmark legislation.

Speaking from the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas Monday, Biden, 81, condemned the 900-page extreme right-wing playbook proposed to orchestrate Trump's return to The White House if he wins the November election.

"They're planning another onslaught attacking civil rights in America," said Biden. "Project 2025 calls for aggressively attacking diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of American life."

"This extreme MAGA movement even proposes to end birthright citizenship. That's how far they've come. And birthright says: if you're born in America, you're an American citizen. That's how extreme these guys are."

"This issue and so many other civil rights that Americans take for granted are likely to come before the court in the years to come," said Biden, while criticizing the Supreme Court's recent decision to render Trump immune to "potential crimes he may have committed while in office."

"Folks, just imagine what a president could do, trampling civil rights and liberties given such immunity – the courts being used to weaponize an extreme and unchecked agenda," he said.

Project 2025 is the work of the conservative Heritage Foundation and would create a historically powerful presidency, eliminate Medicaid and many federal agencies, do away with regulations, totally support fossil fuel use and industries, ban abortions and porn (and imprison those who create and distribute porn). It also seeks to quickly put to death all prisoners currently on death row.

Under the plan, only "intact" heterosexual families would be officially sanctioned because all other relationships are unstable and create "bad behavior," it states.

Since the Project 2025 plot became more widely known in the public, Trump has tried to back away from it, and called some issues in the plan, which he hasn't detailed, too extreme.

But he has already pushed some of Project 2025's goals, including eliminating the Department of Education. More than 70 Trump White House staffers have helped develop Project 2025, including some of his top aides.

