U.S.

U.S.

Biden Unveils Term Limit Plan for Supreme Court Justices, Calls for 'No One Is Above the Law' Constitutional Amendment

"What is happening now is not normal, and it undermines the public's confidence in the court's decision," Biden wrote

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Joe Biden has some big changes planned for the Supreme Court
President Joe Biden has unveiled plans for term limits and code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court and wants a "No One Is Above the Law" constitutional amendment. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Accusing the U.S. Supreme Court of creating a "crisis of confidence" with recent rulings, and ethics concerns, President Biden unveiled a series of planned reforms on Monday, including 18-year term limits for the justices.

He's also calling for a binding, enforeceable ethics code for the justices, and pressing lawmakers to ratify a "No One Is Above the Law" constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity in the wake of the court's recent decision largely shielding presidents for "official acts."

Under the proposals, there should be "no immunity for crimes a former president committed in office," said a White House statement.

"President Biden shares the Founders' belief that the president's power is limited — not absolute — and must ultimately reside with the people," it added.

Biden warned in a Washington Post op-ed Monday that "what is happening now is not normal, and it undermines the public's confidence in the court's decisions, including those impacting personal freedoms. we now stand in a breach."

He also emphasized: "This nation was founded on a simple yet profound principle: No one is above the law. Not the president of the United States. Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States."

His proposals call on Congress to pass legislation establishing a system in which each president would appoint a justice every two years. Each justice wuld then serve a maximum of 18 years on the court.

Term limits, he argued, would ensure justices change with some regularity and would not merely rely on the resignation or unpredictable death of a member.

He wants a code of ethics for justices that would require them to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity and recuse themselves from cases in which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest.

Congress last ratified an amendment to the Constitution 32 years ago. The 27th Amendment addresses pay changes for Congress.

The president will talk about the proposals later Monday in an address at the L.B.J. Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act.

Read more
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics