Foreign involvement cannot be ruled out yet in the widespread sabotage of France's rail system that disrupted travel and caused chaos on the opening day of the Olympic Games Friday in Paris, according to reports.

"Who is responsible? Either it's from within, or it's been ordered from abroad; it's too early to say," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the French media, Reuters reported.

"We have uncovered a certain number of elements which lead us to believe that we will know fairly quickly who is responsible," he said.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said security forces are continuing to try to find the "saboteurs" responsible, the BBC reported.

Three of the 10 high-speed lines were canceled on Saturday along routes hit by the series of coordinated attacks.

Those that do run in and out of Paris will operate with delays of at least two hours, France's national rail company said.

Services should return to normal by Monday, accoding to Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete.

The arson attacks on Friday damaged infrastructure along lines connecting Paris from the north, east and west.

An attack on the line from the south was foiled, Reuters reported.

About 250,000 people were affected by the sabotage, Vergriete said, noting that as many as 800,000 could be affected over the weekend, the BBC reported.