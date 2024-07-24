World

France Keeps Intercepting Drones Around Olympic Sites

About 35,000 police are going to be deployed daily during the games

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
French soldiers patrol near to Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 21, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Security personnel in Paris are reportedly intercepting about six drones a day around Olympic venues.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal made the revelation to reporters this week.

He said many are being flown by tourists but there are security concerns.

"Systems are in place to allow us to very quickly intercept (drones) and arrest their operators," Attal said, according to France 24.

Unauthorized drones are being jammed by air defense systems, according to authorities.

Around 100 miles of airspace over Paris will be a no-fly zone on Friday during the start of festivities.

Paris is trying to crack down on security ahead of the games. About 35,000 police officers are being deployed each day during the games, according to the Associated Press. During Friday's opening ceremonies there will be 45,000 officers in the streets.

France's interior minister says Olympic volunteers and other have been required to undergo background checks and about 5,000 people have been blocked, including around 1,000 who are suspected of foreign interference.

Security needs are spread out across the Paris region because venues are spread out in the suburbs.

