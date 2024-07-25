World

World

11-Year-Old Girl Loses Entire Family In Crash After She Opted Out of Trip

'Her mum actually contacted us and asked if we could watch Poppie because she didn't want to go on the walk that they went on,' family friend Paul Hepple explained

By Tristan Balagtas
11-Year-Old Girl Loses Entire Family In Crash After She Opted Out of Trip
Poppie Morgan-Roller will now be raised by her aunt, following the tragic deaths of her parents, 33-year-old Shane Roller and 30-year-old Shannen Morgan, and her sisters, 9-year-old Rubie Morgan-Roller and 4-year-old Lillie Morgan-Roller Sunday afternoon, loved ones said. Facebook

An 11-year-old British girl lost her entire family in a fiery head-on car crash that killed her two little sisters after she made a last-minute decision to stay behind at a friend's house.

Poppie Morgan-Roller will now be raised by her aunt, following the tragic deaths of her parents, 33-year-old Shane Roller and 30-year-old Shannen Morgan, and her sisters, 9-year-old Rubie Morgan-Roller and 4-year-old Lillie Morgan-Roller Sunday afternoon, loved ones said.

Shane, Shannen, Rubie and Lillie were driving down a highway near Barnsley, England, and planned on going for a walk, when their vehicle slammed head-on into a motorcycle carrying a man and a woman, who also died, according to police.

Poppie was playing at her best friend's house when her family was killed.

"Her mum actually contacted us and asked if we could watch Poppie because she didn't want to go on the walk that they went on," family friend Paul Hepple explained, according to the Daily Mail.

"So we were watching Poppie as she's best mates with our daughter. She was with our daughter having fun. And on their way home, that's when the accident happened," he said. "We were having Sunday dinner as a family, and Poppie's auntie was with us and obviously, Poppie was as well. And then she got a phone call and she ended up leaving really quickly to go and see what happened."

Hepple launched a GoFundMe for Poppie earlier this week, which has since raised nearly half a million dollars.

"This global reach of compassion and kindness is truly heartwarming, and we cannot thank you enough," he wrote in the fundraiser description.

"Poppie is being incredibly brave, showing strength beyond her years. She's surrounded by love and support, and we're all doing our best to keep her spirits high with fun activities and distractions. Whether it's playing games, watching her favorite shows, or simply spending time with her family and friends, we are all committed to helping Poppie find moments of joy."

Hepple announced while Poppie has been staying with him and his family, her aunt, who he described as "amazing, loving, and capable," will become her legal guardian.

"She will be entirely responsible for managing the donations, ensuring that all funds are used for Poppie's well-being, including her living expenses, education, and any counseling she may need. Additionally, some of the funds may be used for the funeral expenses for Poppie's family if they choose to."

Meanwhile, authorities arrested a male driver of a gray Porsche 911 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was released on bail Thursday.

Read more
Tags
Car accident, Car crash, England, Uk, GoFundMe, Death, Orphan
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics