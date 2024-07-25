U.S.

White Supremacists March Through Michigan City

Masked members of the group chanted 'Heil Hitler'

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
White Lives Matter March
Protesters marched through Howell, Michigan. Livingston Diversity Council

Masked white supremacists marched through a Michigan city allegedly chanting "Heil Hitler" over the weekend.

The Livingston Diversity Council shared photos of the group. It said while the protesters have a right to assemble "We as a community have a right and a responsibility to denounce this rhetoric."

A group of around a dozen demonstrators gathered on the Livingston County Courthouse lawn and then marched down Grand River Ave to continue their demonstration on the lawn of the Howell Carnegie District Library.

A library board member reportedly confronted them and told them that they did not have permission to be there and needed to leave.

The group broke up and went back to their cars as Howell police monitored them. The entire incident took place in about 30 minutes.

"The City of Howell, the Livingston Diversity Council and the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce stand united in condemning this group's racist ideology," the group said in a statement.

"We are very proud to be a welcoming and inclusive community, and this is likely why we were targeted by this outside group. We would also like to acknowledge all our residents who quickly reacted to this event and made it clear that we do not share their views."

Howell Police reportedly confirmed that none of the protesters were local and came from other parts of the state.

The protesters were also believed to be behind Nazi and KKK flags that were displayed on a I-86 overpass several miles outside of the city.

Howell, which is located between Lansing and Detroit, has a history of extremist activity, according to the Michigan Advance. A Michigan KKK Grand Dragon held rallies and cross burnings at his property outside the city in the 1970s and 80s.

