Biden to Address Nation in First Speech Since Dropping Out of Race

President Joe Biden will deliver his first speech Wednesday evening since announcing his historic decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Biden, 81, confirmed on X his plans to "address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people."

During his primetime speech, slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET, the President is expected to offer more insight into his decision to bow out of the race, following weeks of mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers.

After last month's disastrous debate and a series of embarrassing public missteps, concerns over Biden's fitness for reelection grew louder, prompting several members of Congress to call on him to pass the torch.

Biden spent weeks defending his performance and vowing to stay in the race against former President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made," Biden said on social media.

Biden also said he wanted to "offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

He added: "Democrats – it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

In a statement, Harris called Biden's decision to quit his campaign a "selfless and patriotic act" that she said showed "what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else."

Harris also vowed to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination for president, which would make her the first Black, South Asian woman to head a White House ticket.