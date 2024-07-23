An Astrologer Predicted Biden Decision to Drop Out Years Ago — With Astonishing Accuracy

If we believed or listened to our astrologers more, then maybe President Joe Biden's announcement to drop out of the 2024 presidential race wouldn't have come as such a shock over the weekend. As it turns out, multiple astrologers accurately foresaw Biden's decision to end his campaign, and one viral post even predicted that the announcement would take place Sunday, July 21.

One of the earliest predictions that Biden would drop out came from Astrologer and author Lisa Stardust. She told her Instagram followers that she knew Biden would drop out and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris right when he was first elected. For proof, she pointed to The Glitter Cast podcast where she discussed this with psychic Renee Watt before the 2020 election - September 4, 2020, to be exact.

Lisa Stardust wasn't alone in her predictions either. Astrologer Chani Nicholas claimed that having a full moon at the last degree of Capricorn this weekend would bring about endings and major change - specifically for our country. She mentioned this just ahead of the weekend, but also months ago to her 86.1k followers.

@chaninicholas FULL MOON FEELINGS . How ya’ll doing? Check the CHANI app for your readibgs and daily horoscopes ♬ original sound - Chani Nicholas

Perhaps even wilder, astrologer Helena Woods posted a YouTube video of her discussing Biden dropping out of the race seven months ago. In that video she went on to say that Saturn would be transiting through his fourth house, signifying leaving a residence or home. And in Biden's case, it would mean leaving the White House, or planning to by dropping out.

And if that doesn't make you believe in the effects of Pluto's return, another astrologer on X called Starheal posted her own prediction in August 2020. She said, "Kamala Harris will be 60 in 4 years. I see her running for President in 2024 since this coincides with her Saturn return." More recently, she posted on July 11 that if Biden were to drop out it would be during "the Capricorn Full Moon at 29° Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29° is an ending."



The truth is that when predictions get oddly specific, they become that much harder to ignore. So, when Biden dropped out hours after the full moon, astrologers flooded social media making believers out of skeptics.

Still, skepticism remains a healthy trait when broaching subjects like this, especially since countless people have publicly prophesied events months, and even years before they happen. And it's not just the astrologers taking guesses.

For instance, Oklahoma YouTuber, Brandon Dale Biggs, predicted the recent assassination attempt against Donald Trump months before it happened in a YouTube video. However, instead of giving credit to the stars, he said God showed him the event in a vision. He also claimed to have seen all of it, including the bullet flying by Trump's ear.

Then we have Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian mystic and healer, who also eerily predicted that Trump's life would be in danger. Her prediction is perhaps one of the strangest ones considering she passed away in 1996. To be clear, she did say that Trump would face a mysterious illness, leaving him deaf and with a brain tumor. While that has not happened, many still believe there are parallels in her predictions with the shooting.

We can't fully endorse putting all your stars in one basket, though there's proof enough that astrologers, psychics, YouTubers and people all over can have more intuitive reactions to events than others. Currently, some astrologers are predicting that Harris will take office next, while others say Trump will take the win. While we don't need a statistician to explain these odds, it's clear many election predictions will come true again - and again after that.