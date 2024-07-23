World

World

Netanyahu Hints at Possible Cease-Fire in Israel-Hamas War

The Israeli prime minister is set to address Congress on Wednesday

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. DEBBIE HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a visit to Washington, D.C., has signaled that a cease-fire deal could be near with Hamas that would include a hostage release.

In a meeting with families of Israelis being held in Gaza, Netanyahu said the conditions for a deal were "coming together, without a doubt," the Times of Israel reported.

"This is a good sign," he said, "and the other sign is that we are also seeing that the enemy's spirit is starting to break."

Netanyahu claimed he was doing everything he could do to get the hostages home but wants to continue to press the military campaign against Hamas.

Meanwhile, factions Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement on forming a unity government in post-war Palestinian-controlled areas.

The announcement comes after talks in China, CNN reported.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, although it does not break out how many of the dead were armed combatants.

Read more
Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Hamas
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics