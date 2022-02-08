Doug Emhoff was hustled out of a high school function on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, according to the pool report.

At the Museum of Dunbar History, which is part of Dunbar High School in Washington, DC, Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, attended a Black History Month event.

Kamala Harris' Husband Evacuated Over Security Threat

A bomb threat at the school prompted an evacuation, according to Enrique Gutierrez, a representative for the District of Columbia Public Schools. According to the pool report, at 2:34 pm, a school announcement called on instructors to leave the building.

A Secret Service member escorted Emhoff out of the room, according to the pool report. During a news conference on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not have any further information to share.

The Biden administration has denounced the threats, and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces initiated an inquiry into them last week. According to The New York Times, the FBI has identified six teenagers as people of interest in the bomb threats.

According to Dunbar Principal Nadine Smith, after the facility was cleaned, the school district instructed the high school to send students home. For a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School's Museum of Dunbar History, Emhoff was there. The school was America's first public high school, particularly for Black pupils, founded in 1870.

The Secret Service did not disclose any more information to the media regarding the event. Vice President Kamala Harris did not attend the occasion. Last year, Kamala Harris had her own bomb scare. When a pipe bomb was discovered on January 6, 2021, she was evacuated from the Democratic National Committee's offices, as per CBS News.

Read Also: Biden Admin Releases Report on Boosting Labor Unions, Workers' Rights

FBI Investigates Series of Bomb Threats in Black Colleges

At least 17 historically Black schools and institutions were targeted with bomb threats a week ago, leading the FBI to investigate. The third bomb threat in a month forced the closure of HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The school was reopened after no device was found, according to authorities in Washington, DC, on Thursday evening. According to authorities, the threat was under investigation, but there were no apparent signs that it was linked to bomb threats against other historically black organizations.

Ashan Benedict, the Executive Chief of Police for Washington, DC, confirmed Thursday afternoon that the school was secure, no bomb had been located, and the threat would be investigated. He claimed to have spoken with the Secret Service, who denied that Emhoff was involved in the threat. Kamala Harris, Emhoff's wife, is the first vice president of the United States who is both African American and South Asian.

In collaboration with the National Park Service, the program is designed for children in grades 8-12. The program's students are finishing up an oral history project that will help them relate their family histories to the history of African Americans in general.

The kids are making movies highlighting the significance of African American heritage places in the National Park Service. The oldest black high school in the United States, Dunbar High School, was founded in 1870, Mail Online reported.

Related Article: Kevin McCarthy Outlines How GOP Will Control Investigation on COVID-19 Origins If Republicans Regain Control of the House

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.