If Republicans win the majority in the House after the November elections, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy indicated the party would take a stronger line on China.

The 57-year-old Republican from California stated that a bipartisan committee on China will be formed in the near future, with one of the main topics being the roots of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin McCarthy Says He'll Probe COVID-19 Origins

Republicans wrote to President Joe Biden in January, requesting more transparency and action in the investigation into the emergence of COVID-19 from a facility in Wuhan, China, in 2019. GOP lawmakers claim that federal government and military authorities have failed to respond to information about the outbreak.

Members of Congress from Texas, Oklahoma, and Washington, including Reps. Michael McCaul and Frank Lucas, have signed the letter, which raises concerns about the absence of public information derived from military research and government intelligence.

In August of last year, Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee released their study, which looked into the suspected origins of COVID-19, with Michael McCaul, a member of Congress, accusing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of orchestrating the "biggest cover-up in human history."

Michael McCaul, a member of Congress, accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of producing the "biggest cover-up in human history" in the report of their probe into the suspected origins of COVID-19, which was issued in August of last year by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans, Mail Online reported.

McCarthy went on to say that, if the House of Representatives is dominated by Republicans, it would look into whether the Biden family profited millions through contacts with the Chinese government when he was vice president. The Bidens have profited from Chinese donations, according to Peter Schweizer, head of the Republican think-tank Government Accountability Institute.

While Joe Biden was vice president, Schweizer alleged on the Fox News talk show "Life, Liberty & Levin" on January 23 that the Biden family got "some $31 million from Chinese individuals who are related to the highest echelons of Chinese intelligence."

According to CNN, Biden has been accused of making enormous sums of money in transactions with China for a long time. "There is no proof Joe Biden has received substantial quantities of money from China or has otherwise earned a fortune as a consequence of his son's business transactions abroad," Business Insider reported.

Read Also: Democrats Confronted With Rising Retirements as Kevin McCarthy Anticipates More Than 30 People To Retire Before 2022 Midterm Elections

McCarthy Vows To Investigate US Troops Withdrawal in Afghanistan

As early as September 2019, several of the report's primary findings were centered on activity in and around Wuhan that looked to imply the virus had been circulating in China as early as that month. This was far before the World Health Organization's Country Office in the People's Republic of China picked up a press announcement on instances of "viral pneumonia" in Wuhan on Dec. 31, 2019, by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from its website.

The committee will also look into the military departure from Afghanistan, according to McCarthy. As the Taliban grabbed control of most of Afghanistan and drew in on the capital, the last month of America's longest war was fraught with controversy, resulting in a frenzied evacuation attempt from Kabul.

After a bomb exploded near an airport checkpoint they were manning in Kabul, 13 American service members died during the evacuation operation. The shortcomings of the Biden administration during the last days of the U.S. departure from Afghanistan are detailed in a new study by Republicans on the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, as per Fox News.

Related Article: Conservative GOP Lawmakers Oppose Vaccine Mandates That Are Considered Tyrannical, Say These Should Not be Funded

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.