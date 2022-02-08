Prince Andrew will join the Queen for a commemoration ceremony for his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, later this month.

The queen, who has now returned to Windsor Castle to resume her responsibilities, will appear beside the Duke on March 29 at Westminster Abbey for a thanksgiving ceremony for Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, the country's longest-serving consort, died on April 9 at the age of 99, only two months before his 100th birthday, as per Daily Mail.

Prince Andrew Will Appear Alongside Queen Elizabeth

According to sources close to the royal family, the Duke of York is scheduled to meet with attorneys representing Virginia Roberts in London on March 10 - over three weeks before the commemoration ceremony - where he will speak under oath.

Roberts is suing Andrew in New York, claiming she was forced to have sex with the prince three times when she was 17 after being trafficked by paedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations.

The Prince's legal team in the United Kingdom is preparing him for a two-day grilling by David Boies, 80, one of America's most well-known attorneys, and Sigrid McCawley. Prince Andrew will be questioned about three alleged assaults in 2001 after he was stripped of all of his military titles and royal peerages last month after the matter was confirmed as heading to trial.

According to The Sun Online, it has not been confirmed if Prince Harry would attend the commemoration event for Prince Philip with other members of the Royal Family. Meanwhile, the Queen was seen with her state documents on a table in front of her and a heartbreaking portrait of her father, King George VI, nearby as she commemorated her 70-year reign.

There are no hints that she will take a break from public appearances this year. In the coming days, Palace officials are anticipated to announce a series of public appearances for the Queen, including a slew of 'hardy annuals' like the Commonwealth Day Service in March, signifying her gradual return to work.

Read Also: Kanye West Refuses To Sign Divorce Papers, Accuses Kim Kardashian of Calling Him a Thief

Queen Elizabeth II Renews Vow To Carry on the Throne

The Queen plans to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's thanksgiving ceremony on March 29 and a diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2. She will also attend The Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14 - one of three engagements listed so far by palace officials.

They will undoubtedly come as a comfort to the millions of people who have been anxious about her health since last autumn. In light of her age, she will mark her 96th birthday in April.

Her Majesty will continue to realistically pace herself in the run-up to the main jubilee celebrations in June, according to sources. In the run-up to her four-day Platinum Jubilee festivities in June, the Queen will take part in a number of engagements.

Today, Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, making her the first sovereign in British history to do so. The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years, following the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

This extraordinary anniversary will be her first without her loving husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April. Throughout the year, national events take place, culminating in a four-day bank holiday extravaganza in June.

Per Daily Express, a magnificent performance will be broadcast live from Buckingham Palace, as well as a Thanksgiving service and a pageant on The Mall. Her Majesty is presently on the Sandringham estate, where she spends her winter holiday every year and has returned after quietly commemorating the loss of her father.

Related Article: Prince Charles' Wife, Camilla, Gets Heartwarming Message From Queen Elizabeth II: Call Her "Queen," Not Princess Consort

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.