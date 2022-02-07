During his online rants on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly refused to sign divorce papers.

The rapper used Instagram to make a series of lewd accusations about his estranged wife.

The rivalry between Kanye West, 44, and Kim Kardashian, 36, is heating up, but their divorce is still on hold. After six years of marriage, the founder of SKIMS filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kanye West Speaks Out Against Kim Kardashian

E! News learned from a source that Kim Kardashian is reportedly ready to terminate her marriage once and for all, but she is having problems with her ex-husband. Kanye West has now taken down his internet rants accusing Kim of "kidnapping" their daughter Chicago, separating him from his children, and other things.

Fans believe that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's conflict has harmed more than just their romance. Kanye West's affair with Julia Fox, which started off hot and heavy, is rumored to be finished. The rumor started on Reddit, when one member claimed that the Uncut Gems actress had erased a post concerning Kanye West, according to The Sun.

Kanye West has removed a slew of Instagram postings accusing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, of being a lousy co-parent, attempting to abduct their daughter, and accusing him of putting a hit out on her.

After making his latest move in what was quickly becoming a highly public feud between himself and the reality star on Sunday night, the musician appears to have reconsidered his comments and deleted a series of Instagram posts from the weekend in which he was directing the majority of his comments directly at his ex.

On Friday, the hip-hop singer turned to social media to publish a screenshot of the 8-year-old on TikTok, a video-sharing app. West stated that he did not want her to use the app and accused Kardashian for not allowing him to participate in the decision, as per Fox News.

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the SKIMS founder does not want to continue to publicize personal arguments about their family and children in front of the world.

Soon after, West retaliated with further public Instagram postings, claiming that Kardashian had kidnapped North on her birthday to prevent him from seeing her although he was with his daughter that day, according to social media posts.

West questioned the fairness of his and Kardashian's co-parenting relationship with their children North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm in a follow-up post on Sunday. He claims that his ex is the one who has prevented him from taking their children on a vacation.

He didn't say if the trip had been scheduled ahead of time or not. The situation became even more bizarre once West shared another tweet in which he claimed Kardashian had accused him of attempting to plot her death.

Meanwhile, Azealia Banks slammed Kanye West, calling him an "abusive psychopath" amid his public spat with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as per Daily Mail. On Sunday, the 30-year-old singer claimed she believed West had gone too far in his comments against Kardashian, culminating in his claims that she had accused him of "putting a hit out on her" in a series of social media postings he subsequently removed.

