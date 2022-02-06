On the eve of her monarchy's 70th anniversary, Queen Elizabeth declared on Saturday that when Prince Charles takes the throne in the future, she wants his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, to be known as "queen consort."

In their wedding vows, Camilla and Prince Charles swore the Duchess of Cornwall would not adopt the title of Princess of Wales from the late Princess Diana. The monarch's statement makes it plain that she wants Camilla to be addressed as queen when Charles ascends the throne, despite the previous speculation that she would be regarded as "princess consort."

Prince Charles thanks Queen Elizabeth

When Prince Charles becomes king, Queen Elizabeth, 95, has the authority to appoint Camilla as queen consort. Similarly, her late husband, Prince Philip, did not inherit the throne through birth. Prince Philip died on April 9 after more than a decade as the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Camilla Parker Bowles, who was blamed by many in the 1990s for the split of Prince Charles and Diana's marriage, has now made a comeback. During a 1995 interview, Diana obliquely mentioned her husband's future bride, saying, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a lot of people," according to NBC News.

On the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the British monarchy, Prince Charles praised his mother, Queen Elizabeth, for publicly announcing her intention that his wife Camilla become Queen Consort when he becomes King. It comes after Camilla was lambasted by the tabloid press for the breakup of Charles' first marriage to the late Princess Diana's marriage to the late Prince Charles, a blessing that will likely eliminate the need for any debate regarding future titles. When it comes to Camilla Parker Bowles, the 95-year-old queen stated it was her "sincere dream" that she would be acknowledged as Queen Consort when the day came.

As the monarch passed a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors in nearly 1,000 years of a line that traces its origins back to Norman King William I and his conquest of England in 1066, Prince Charles made his response on Sunday when he led tributes from world and religious leaders to the monarch.

What is a Queen Consort?

Camilla, who now holds the title of Duchess of Cornwall, is a well-known member of the royal family who routinely attends important functions alongside the queen, Prince Charles, his son Prince William, and his wife Kate.

In 1997, Diana, the mother of Prince William and Harry, was killed in a vehicle accident in Paris. The remark on the monarchy's future comes as the country commemorates the queen's 70-year reign. Britain will stage four days of national celebrations in June to commemorate her platinum jubilee, as per Reuters.

After their romance soured and Camilla married, Prince Charles and Camilla maintained in touch throughout the 1970s. When the prince was still married to Diana, they became good friends again. Camilla and Prince Charles separated in the 1990s, Camilla in 1995, and Prince Charles in 1996, a year before Diana died in a vehicle accident in Paris.

In 2005, they tied the knot in a relatively private civil ceremony. The location mirrored the Church of England's overall opposition to divorced persons remarrying. Despite giving her assent to the marriage, Queen Elizabeth is the supreme administrator of the church as queen.

In recent years, Camilla's image has been entirely rehabilitated in Britain, where she is often depicted as real and down to earth in the media and on the royals' social media feeds. The first monarch in history to reach the momentous milestone of 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, reflected on the occasion and thanked her followers from all around the world.

A royal consort is a monarch's spouse, and they do not have a formal status or specified tasks and obligations. Queen Consort is traditionally a title given to ladies who are married to a monarch. Afterward, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was King George VI's wife. Camilla will most likely be crowned with Charles at his coronation now that the Queen has declared she will be Queen Consort, Express reported.

