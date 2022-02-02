After posting a photo of herself wearing a luxury breastplate, Julia Fox denied that she imitates Kim Kardashian's style.

"Julia Fox channeling Kim Kardashian in a high-fashion breastplate," the Uncut Gems star said in a headline published by Page Six on her Instagram Stories.

Julia Fox responds to accusations she copies Kanye West's ex-wife

Fox's clothing was likened to the garment worn by SKIMS's founder in November, according to the magazine. Kardashian wore a number of Studio Silius' stone breastplates for a KKW Fragrance ad at the time. The allegation was refuted by Fox, who is dating Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, who stated that she had worn her breastplate for Halloween, the day before Kardashian's campaign was unveiled.

The actor, on the other hand, has been seen in several of fashion pieces worn by Kardashian in the past. During Paris Fashion Week last month, Fox donned a pair of thigh-high silver Balenciaga boots to a dinner date with West. In 2016, Kardashian wore the same boots many times. Kardashian donned a sheer, striped Jean Paul Gaultier outfit at the 2018 People's Choice Awards and also attended a Christian Louboutin party in September 2021 on Fox.

In the current ad for her KKW Fragrance brand, Kim Kardashian wore her chest mold top for the first time in early January 2022. There were some variances between Julia and Kim's shirts, but there were also some commonalities. Their curves were held in place by the unusual forms, which gave the impression that they had been slapped on them. In addition, the molds showed off their toned bellies.

However, the appearances were not the same. Julia's was considerably flashier than Kim's, with a black mold that extended into her neck. Julia's top, in contrast to Kim's suit, which was all black, shimmered in blue. As it poured across her flesh, it also had a melting effect.

On Monday evening, Julia Fox uploaded the revealing snapshot to her Instagram Stories with no explanation. Julia's latest look, which looks to be straight out of Kim's style book, is the mold, which she's sported in recent weeks. Kim wore a black headscarf and odd sunglasses during Paris Fashion Week this week, which resembled a design she previously wore in 2011 for a fragrance commercial.

To attend the Schiaparelli haute couture SS/22 show, Fox and Ye, who began dating after meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve, also wore similar black sex worker-inspired outfits, Mail Online reported.

Read Also: Cardi B Wins Over $4 Million in Defamation Lawsuit Against YouTuber LaTasha; Here's The Celebrity's False Statement Against the Rapper

Kanye West ready to propose to Julia Fox

Aside from the fact that he and Kim Kardashian are still legally married, Kanye West is apparently set to pop the question to his current girlfriend Julia Fox after a month of dating. Despite rumors that Julia is using the rapper for clout, the pair, who is claimed to be head over heels in love with one another, is supposedly content and pleased with new relationship.

According to a source close to the couple, West believes Julia is his perfect match, and he wants her to know how serious he is about their future together. In Paris, he even offered her a custom band as a promise ring.

They went on to say that, considering Kanye's recent social media rants against Kim's connection with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is allegedly apprehensive about Julia Fox becoming a stepmom to her children with Kanye, as per Capital Xtra.

Related Article: Julia Fox Responds to Dating Rumors with Kanye West After Rapper Seen With 2 Mystery Girls in Miami

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.