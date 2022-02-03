Simon Cowell, one of the judges on the popular singing competition "Britain's Got Talent" suffered a broken arm and a concussion after a near-fatal bike accident.

The 62-year-old TV mogul is said to be lucky that he was still alive after he was sent flying over handlebars and onto the road at roughly 20 miles per hour. Furthermore, Cowell experienced the crash while he was not wearing a helmet.

Simon Cowell's Near-Fatal Bike Crash

Passersby quickly rushed to assist Cowell while he was drenched in his own blood while waiting for paramedics to arrive at the scene. Medical professionals quickly rushed the father of one to the hospital with a suspected concussion and a broken arm.

Cowell's bike crash, which occurred near his West London home, comes 18 months after he broke his back in a similar accident while riding an e-bike in Los Angeles. One source said that they saw the BGT judge pedaling along with his electric motor when the wheels suddenly went from under him when he hit a wet patch, as per The Sun.

He has recently broken his silence since the crash after emerging with his broken arm in a cast for the first time. He said in an interview that he was a "bit of a nutter" while he was taking a stroll. Cowell said he was with his fiancee Lauren Silverman on Wednesday before the incident.

Furthermore, Cowell's friends said that, while he was feeling better, he may be ready to give up cycling for good despite being an enthusiastic rider. The recent incident was his second accident.

Inquirer reported that witnesses saw Cowell's bright yellow cast covered in drawings that his son Eric painted, along with scribbles of animals and his own name. At the time of the incident, there was one workman who was renovating a property nearby. He said that Cowell nearly bumped into him the other day and noted the BGT judge was often racing on his bike.

Cowell's previous accident occurred in August 2020 when he was forced to undergo surgery to repair a broken back. The incident happened after the BGT judge fell from his bike while he was testing it in the courtyard of his California home.

Recovering at Home

The TV mogul was able to get out of the hospital on the same evening that he was admitted following his second e-bike crash. Medical professionals recommended that Cowell take his time to recover at home.

Some thought that he would have learned a valuable lesson from his first accident and wore proper safety equipment. One source added that many people have warned Cowell to wear a helmet while biking, but the judge did not always bring it on his rides.

The source said that whenever Cowell cycles in LA, he rarely wears a helmet due to being used to safer cycling lanes compared to London. They said that the habit was dangerous because he could still have gotten seriously injured.

Now, Cowell's team hopes that the recent accident will force him to always be safe and wear protective equipment during his rides. They were thankful that he at least always made sure his son Eric always wore a helmet when cycling, the Dailymail reported.



