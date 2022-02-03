Russian leader Vladimir Putin scored against the European Union by getting a deal signed by Hungary for a gas deal that effectively secures it, but Brussels sees it as dereliction.

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine tensions, the Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban decided to put the country's welfare first.

The bloc is in a flurry as it shows weakness and disunity among EU members, effectively wedged by the Kremlin's tactics that outclassed NATO and the US.

More demands for Russian gas

PM Orban asked if Moscow would deliver more natural gas once a pact is approved. The gas price is getting too high after the Russian leader diverted the gas going into the pipeline for the bloc, noted Euro News.

While other members are strapped for cash to pay the energy costs, Hungary got a good deal from Putin, according to the Express UK.

Russian gas is for Hungary is 4.5 billion cubic meters but a boost of 5.5 billion cubic meters for each year thereof. Details were revealed to the press in a joint conference with the two heads of state.

If NATO leaves Ukraine to fend for itself, Putin offered to roll back his forces, but it did not.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization was founded in 1949 with major western countries and European nations. Vladimir Putin sees it as a significant concern, but his move with the Hungarian PM kept their troops.

Since 1992, NATO partnered with the West to develop military support abroad with close European ties.

Putin and other Russian leaders have seen it as a threat to Moscow and a direct threat.

Hungary supports the Kremlin's foreign policy

This NATO member is an official one, and PM Orban is ready to diverge from other EU nations, but it is taken against them by the wider bloc, cited the DW.

Last Monday, Hungarian Defense Minister Tibor Benko reminded NATO that their troops are not needed. The UK formally offered the PM if he would agree.

According to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, it is a signal to Putin that NATO is moving in close to Russia should Ukraine, a tool of the West, be invaded, but Moscow is not biting.

A justification for placing NATO forces courtesy of the UK is establishing a deterrent against Russia to make it challenging to acquire Ukraine.

Defense Minister Benko did not agree to the British offer while saying Hungary would benefit from it. Brussels called PM Orban the Trojan Horse of Vladimir Putin.

A statement from Daniel Hegedus of the German Marshall Fund of the United States said it is the 11th meeting of the two leaders with a relevant message to the world. Other countries are willing to work with Putin for resolution, not brand Russia, a belligerent.

The US is not pleased because it will be affected by such interactions. Also, Hungary is taking a different path in dealing with Russian during the conflict, as Orban openly said no to any sanctions.

Rosatom, a prominent Russian nuclear energy firm, said there are plans for Hungary's energy future worth €10billion (£8.34billion) worth two of them.

It's a victory for Vladimir Putin, who knows the pulse of the EU by getting a gas deal with Hungary; that values its energy supplies than siding with the bloc.

