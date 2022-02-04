The UK has provided arms for Turkey that were used in the country's incursions in Syria with these weapons. Many have called these military expeditions reckless and won't do anything positive. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given reasons why Ankara decided to invade Syria.

UK Exports Arms

After a hiatus from exporting weapons to Ankara, which is a NATO ally, at some point, Britain voiced its dissatisfaction two years back, reported the Express UK.

Great Britain stopped allowing defense sales and export licenses to the Turkish nation, but PM Boris Johnson allowed regular licensing for the arms to Turkiye in December last year.

Dominic Raab, the ex-Foreign Secretary, expressed concern about how Erdogan would be using all the military hardware in Syria, cited the BBC.

He was not for the Syrian invasion as it was unexpected that a UK ally would take such action, something he called recklessly. One of the reasons it was a wrong move is that Russian benefited from it, especially the Assad regime.

Erdogan prepares for invasion

The Turkish president explained why moving militarily into Syria is vital, saying that the target is the Kurds supposed to be terrorists. It contradicted that the Kurds are allies of London who are engaging the Islamic State.

One-point Raab would make it clear that the UK wants Turkey to practice maximum restraint and stress the incursion against the Kurds is detrimental to defeating the IS.

Britain's government remarked the licenses would be given if there is enough proof that the military equipment will not be utilized in Syria's northeastern provinces. It is a dilemma how British trade officials can be sure that Turkish forces will not be dropping their arms on the Kurds.

According to Declassified UK that invoked the Freedom of Information request addressed to the Foreign Office, the government would not release it, saying that it would impact the relations with its NATO ally. A 2021 defense review reaffirmed that Ankara is indeed an important NATO ally.

Turkish Arms Deal

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has authorized his government to purchase about a billion pounds of Military Hardware; with the production of laser targeting systems intended for the F-16 multi-role fighter with other equipment for the fighter.

Turkish defense industries have localized manufacturing for the guidance components and bomb racks for its bestselling Bayraktar-2 drones.

Two weeks ago, a siege on a prison in North Syria was reported, IS members were active in complex attacks after the terror group folded in 2019. It is suspected that Ankara handiwork in the attack; to free IS fighters from the prison with more UAV attacks.

Other than Islamic State involvement, the Turks bombed the Yazidi last Tuesday night, a persecuted minority. On December 25, 2021, a UAV attack killed civilians despite a peace treaty. The assault left Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to explain and defuse the problems caused by the unwarranted attack.

Ankara is facing an inquiry into what has happened in areas controlled by Turkish forces in Syria. Comparisons to the IS have been implied to the NATO member, including several countries like France, Germany, and Finland are not selling arms to the Turks.

It is mounting that the UK supports Turkey despite its atrocities as claimed by sources, but its geopolitical influence is important to London and other NATO members.

