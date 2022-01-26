Turkey now calls itself Türkiye as some sectors have batted for the change for some time, especially as other countries have done the same.

Another reason is that the changed spelling shows how the word is not acceptable as it is used in anglicized countries. Hopefully, the new name is a rebranding that is to separate it from the west.

Turkey's significant name change

This new name is to make it recognizable from Turkey, which has certain connotations, this change will affect how other countries see it and the labeling of goods, reported Express UK.

All the products that will be exported from Turkey will be labeled with the new name, 'Made in Türkiye.'

To date, the Turk government has been rebranding itself, like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Turkiye. A new online social media campaign adds the name change from Turkey to Türkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about the move as the change of name as an expression of culture, civilization, inherent values of the Turk nation, cited TRT World.

United Nations is involved as the Turkish leader is in discussions to make the name change official and be recognized globally.

Before getting official, the UN has to authorize it to be done and finalized.

Reasons countries change names

Senior Turkish officials note that having the letter 'Ü' in Turkiye is a snag for a smooth change since 'Ü' is not part of the Latin alphabet.

Read Also: Turkey Sour Over Biden's Accusing Ankara of Armenian Genocide

Some political commentators have perceived the decision as a change from the country's history of embracing English-speaking countries. It is also not the first time a country or city has changed its name as opinion changes its cultural connotations.

The Indian city of Mumbai was originally known as Bombay only until the 1990s, once it switched to Mumbai to escape the colonial associations of the prior name.

Another is Myanmar, or as it used to be called Burma, which was changed in 1989 by the country. One of the primary reasons for the change is that it is a contemporary nation, different from its colonial past.

Similar nations formerly under colonial control did the same to remove the shackles of their past. Political reasons are also the reason for a name change, for example, North Macedonia changed from Macedonia due to a problem with Greece.

The renaming of North Macedonia was done and official earlier in February 2019. The change enabled the country to separate itself in name as a distinct, noted CNN.

One more instance was in earlier historical times when it concerned Iran, its ancient name Persia was adopted to the modern-day world.

In 1935, its ruler thought that the name change was appropriate to recognize Iran in its borders, not from the outside. Iran is now well known as a country.

This change from Turkey to Türkiye is now underway as the Turkish government decided they should name the country as it is known within its borders.

