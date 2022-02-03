A juror who acknowledged that he detailed his sexual assault to the panel during deliberation, according to Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers, "violated" her right to a fair trial.

Scotty David, a 35-year-old juror, initially disclosed in an interview that he told the panel that he had been sexually molested while they were deliberating.

Lawyers say juror's sex abuse past corrupted Maxwell's trial

A second juror, according to David, was inspired by his tale to tell their own. He said that his experience helped him to have a deeper understanding of the victims who testified, which he was able to pass on to jurors who were skeptical of the victims' reliability.

He also tainted the jury selection process, in which the court and attorneys interrogate potential jurors to see whether they can be unbiased, according to Maxwell's lawyers. In a letter sent to Judge Alison Nathan on Tuesday, the attorneys argued that their application for a second trial should be kept secret.

On December 29, her former partner, Jeffrey Epstein, convicted Maxwell, 60, of enabling the sexual abuse of kids. She might spend the rest of her life behind bars if she is sentenced to 65 years in jail. A dramatic collapse for the former London society girl who later ascended to the top echelons of New York's social scene was found guilty on five of six charges of sex trafficking, according to Mail Online.

Maxwell's lawyers argued in their letter on Tuesday that their retrial move should be kept secret until the court reaches a decision - or after a possible hearing on the request. A jury would be given "an inappropriate preview of material that he does not know and should never have, or at the absolute least should not have at this point," according to the defense team.

The juror's "precise" questionnaire replies, which have not been made public, are one of the things the attorneys are seeking to withhold from him. Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of sex trafficking and other crimes for recruiting and grooming minor females for her longtime partner, Jeffrey Epstein, to abuse. Up to 65 years in jail are possible for her, New York Post reported.

Prince Andrew accused of victim-blaming like Ghislaine Maxwell

Prince Andrew's attempts to "victim-blame" Virginia Giuffre while accusing her of having false memories reveal that he is being "seriously misadvised."

In his civil sexual assault lawsuit, Prince Andrew was using the same legal methods used by Ghislaine Maxwell's counsel in her alleged sex-trafficking trial: attack his accusers' motives and argue that their recollections of abuse had deteriorated over time, according to Nigel Cawthorne.

According to a close source the Duke of York, he has always maintained his innocence and has every right to investigate Giuffre's charges. According to his biographer, Prince Andrew's attempts to "victim-blame" Virginia Giuffre while accusing her of having false recollections reveal that the prince is being badly misled.

Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew, 61, for mental distress and violence after she claims Epstein compelled her to have sex with the prince three times when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre's "wrongful behavior" would be used against her at trial, according to the Duke of York, who denied any misconduct in a legal brief last week. Dr. Judith Lightfoot, Giuffre's psychologist, has also been questioned by his lawyers because she "may have erroneous recollections."

In a court statement published last month, Buckingham Palace broke relations with Prince Andrew as he resigned his military titles and royal patronages.

There would be doubts about how Prince Andrew could afford to pay his legal bills now that he was left to defend the lawsuit as a "private person," Cawthorne noted. He went on to say that the continuous controversy might obstruct the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities, The Independent reported.

