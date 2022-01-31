Because Prince Andrew blamed his daughter, Virginia Giuffre's father has launched an angry attack on him.

When she filed court papers, Sky Roberts said her lawsuit against the Duke of York should be thrown out because of her own bad behavior.

This would lead to accusations against his then-adolescent daughter for trafficking women for Jeffrey Epstein, he added, claiming that the Royal was being a "coward." However, based on the outcome of his daughter's case, he does not believe Prince Andrew will be imprisoned.

Virginia Giuffre's father fires back at Prince Andrew

It comes as Giuffre's lawyer prepares to question the Duke in London although he has stated that he would not seek evidence from his ex-wife, daughters, or the Queen. Even though David Boies mentioned that Prince Andrew would be uncomfortable being questioned under oath, it's possible that they'll be able to reach an agreement in the end.

In a legal lawsuit filed against Epstein, Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with the Royal three times when she was 17 years old. Last Monday, the Duke sent 41 denials, all of which denied any misconduct. He went on to say 40 times that he doesn't have enough knowledge to admit or refute charges, according to Mail Online.

In an effort to clear his name, Prince Andrew is calling on Kevin Spacey, the embattled actor. According to insiders, the Duke is trying to distance himself from Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of a rich pedophile who was found guilty of five out of six sex trafficking counts.

Read Also: Prince Charles, Prince William Are Shocked Prince Andrew Fights Sexual Abuse Case Despite Plea as It Would Further Humiliate the Royal Family

Prince Andrew hopes Spacey can restore Royal reputation

Since the 1980s, the Duke of York has been seen holidaying and partying with the disgraced socialite, who has also been seen at many royal properties. The Queen's second son, however, denied any suggestion that they were close friends in legal documents responding to claims made by Virginia Giuffre.

In 2002, photos of Maxwell and Spacey in the royal room of Buckingham Palace have surfaced. According to The Sun, while Andrew booked the VIP trip, he wants Spacey to convince jurors that it was him, not the Duke, who invited his friend Maxwell.

Virginia Giuffre, who was granted the authority to bring the Queen's son to trial in the United States last month, has accused the Duke of York of rape and sexual abuse.

The Queen's son gave 41 straight rejections of Guiffre's charges in his first formal answer to the court about claims brought against him last August, as well as 40 occasions in which, according to his attorneys, he lacked adequate knowledge to admit or deny the allegations.

According to people close to the Duke, he is determined to defend his name and has rejected all claims of misconduct, and sought a jury trial. At the age of 17 in 2001, Guiffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times and then transported around the world to be exploited as a "sex slave" by the Duke's pedophile companion, the infamous late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who is now 38 years old.

"I don't have enough information to admit or deny" other allegations, including an infamous photo of himself with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts, as she was then known, at the home of his long-time friend and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell at the home of his long-time friend and convicted sex trafficker. When Prince Andrew takes testimony in the jury trial in the fall, whether in person or by video connection, according to media lawyer Mark Stephens, he will face specific sexual inquiries, Mirror reported.

Related Article: Ghislaine Maxwell Had Special Access To Royal Palace; Ex-Officer Blasts Prince Andrew's Claim That He Is Not Close with Jeffrey Epstein's Madam

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.