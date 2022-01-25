In her libel case against celebrity gossip vlogger Tasha K, a jury in Atlanta awarded Cardi B almost $4 million in punitive damages and lawyers' costs on Tuesday.

Tasha K, whose true name is Latasha Kebe, was found responsible of defamation charges, invasion of privacy, and imposition of emotional distress on Cardi B, whose actual name is Belcalis Almánzar, by jurors on Monday, who gave her $1.25 million.

To promote Kebe's celebrity gossip website for personal financial advantage, Cardi B's 2019 lawsuit claimed the YouTuber had started a campaign of "blatantly defamatory claims" against the rapper. Her unborn kid may have intellectual problems, according to one of Kebe's videos from 2018, as well as the rapper's assertion that she was a prostitute, had herpes, and used drugs such as heroin.

On Instagram, Kebe said that Cardi B was "just a Grammy Nominated Prostitute, roaming around spreading her herpes" and that the YouTuber has gotten obsessed with slandering Plaintiff, according to the lawsuit. Kebe has released at least twenty-three videos about the plaintiff in the previous 14 months.

A federal jury in Georgia's northern district, where Kebe lives, awarded Cardi B $1 million for her pain and suffering, as well as $250,000 for medical expenses, on Monday.

According to People Magazine, Cardi B filed a lawsuit against Kebe, also known as unWinewithTashaK on YouTube, on March 19 after the YouTuber reportedly accused her of being a prostitute, using cocaine, cheating on her husband, Offset, and having numerous STDs. Cardi B also claimed that while she was pregnant with her now-3-year-old daughter, Kulture, Kebe made remarks about the kid having special needs.

According to Billboard, throughout Cardi's two-week trial, she told the judge she felt "very damaging" and "helpless" owing to Kebe's videos. According to the complaint received by People Magazine, the blogger released at least 38 videos about the musician, according to NBC News.

Jury awards Cardi B $4.1 million in a lawsuit

Kebe was "obsessed" with slandering Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" rapper, according to her attorneys, and persisted to publish disparaging information because it generated more views than her previous postings.

Juries ordered Kebe to pay an extra $1 million in punitive damages and $500,000 to her firm Kebe Studios LLC on Tuesday. In addition, Kebe must pay $1,338,753.47 to Cardi B for the legal fees she incurred in filing the action. According to Cardi B's lawyer, Lisa F. Moore, the total verdict now stands at approximately $4.1 million. "We disagree with the verdict and will be launching an appeal," said Sadeer Sabbak, who represented Kebe in the case.

Cardi B stated in a statement to Variety that being able to walk away from this triumph provides her immense satisfaction after nearly four years of persistent libel and slander against her. Moore and William A. Pequignot of Moore Pequignot LLC, Gary P. Adelman, and Sarah M. Matz of Adelman Matz PC represented Cardi B in the trial while Sabbak and Olga Izmaylova of Sabbak & Izmaylova PC defended Kebe, as per Variety.

