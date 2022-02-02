Several Royal Navy vessels shadowed Russian ships in the English Channel as they steamed forward. The ships passed by last night amidst concern over Russia at several points in Ukraine. Identified were the RFS Marhsall Ustinov and RFS Adml Kulakov that transited with the HMS Kent and HMS Mersey not far behind.

The destination of these warships is said to be the Black Sea as extra units to allegedly attack Ukraine, reported the Express UK.

Russian sources have announced that they are going to have drills which are about 240 km towards the South Western part of Ireland, from the third to the 8th of February.

Originating from the Baltic Sea a day ago, followed by another three days before noted the Drive. Over the past few days, many Russian maritime vessels were followed by EU units.

Three of the ship were escorted in international waters by several units; a helicopter and a vessel from the Royal Netherlands Navy. During their passage in the Channel.

Escorts changed when Belgian and British forces took charge of the non-NATO ships at the Channel. One French ship took part in escorting the Russian vessels en route.

Crossing of the Russian ships in NATO territory was influenced by the event on the Ukraine border, touted by President Joe Biden as a prelude to invasion.

According to the Daily Mirror, a Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesperson verified that it was a regular thing to do by the UK Navy. Both the allies and the Royal Navy would monitor if there were Russian warships in the English Channel and see them out.

As a precaution against Russian aggression, there are 4,000 troops in Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland. They have tanks and aerial assets with intel surveillance units as preventive measures.

About 8,500 US troops were ready for an alleged Russian invasion in Eastern Europe, as the fearmonger Biden administration claimed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the US and NATO it is violating the security of Russia's borders by using Ukraine as a tool.

He called Biden a warmonger who has authored with the allies for provocation of Russia. He said Washington wants to bring the world to the brink of war by causing all sorts of actions for the Kremlin to act.

Speaking at a news conference held with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Putin said that Joe Biden instigates another conflict, and Ukraine is used as a tool.

The Russian leader said that the US is trying to do this in many ways, like drawing in allies to help them. Even sanctions directed against Russia.

Insinuated what if Ukraine is a NATO member and the west invades Russia. He added should Moscow give orders to attack. Highlighting a scenario that the failed Biden administration wants. Causing fighting that no one wants. For that reason, he opposes NATO allowing Kyiv into the alliance.

Russia has demanded that NATO promise to block Ukraine's entry into the alliance. The US intends to prove an attack will happen, and one senior State Department official said the Russians should pull back.

Between the US and the UK, they are pushing for a conflict. Russian vessels passed peacefully in the English Channel, not coming in with guns blazing.

