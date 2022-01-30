Russian Navy held live-fire drills in the Baltic Seas as President Vladimir Putin continued to pressure the west on the Ukraine border.

The warships are said to have wiped out all the targets destroyed by live armaments in the area of operations. On land with the military contest helmed by the US and NATO, the Kremlin wants to roll out over the border as it did with Crimea.

Russian military forces train in the Baltic Sea

NATO is very sensitive to what Moscow does, and Putin is using that to his advantage in the Baltic Seas as Russia's maritime forces train just in case war does break out, reported the Express UK.

According to CNBC, which published the video given by the Ministry of Defense depicting target practice, cited Techno Charger.

David Shepard remarked that Russia is adding to the military force close to Ukraine. He added a video showing how Moscow has tank and artillery practices close to the border.

Planners did not hesitate to deploy vessels in the Baltic as a show of force to NATO that the Kremlin won't waver. One of the exercises is shooting at aerial drones as targets to simulate an attack on the naval vessels.

Furthermore, the American media said more fighters landed in Belarus, one of Putin's allies near the Ukraine border.

Minsk talks of the Soviet presence

Belarusian officials state that the Russian planes are for joint drills only, scheduled to leave once the exercises are done.

Putin's Russian Navy live-fire drills have been criticized by many experts who say that he is determined to unify what was once the USSR returned to the time Moscow held sway during the cold war, noted India A2Z.

Ian Shields, a Cambridge University lecturer, stated that the Russian President would send troops. He added that it is worth the risk despite the disadvantages. But it conflicts with some experts who think that's not the case.

The objective is to make an already unstable alliance and make NATO indecisive about wedging them apart that seems to be happening.

He added it all boils down to Vladimir Putin's image with him on horses shirtless and a strongman vision that his countrymen respect. It is the opposite of the US president, who is seen as a weak and ineffective leader after Kabul's fall.

Kremlin accuses the west of provocation

The loss of the USSR still does not seem right to him, who is a pure cold war warrior. He does not like his country as a second-stringer in the Cold War, and he wants to return Moscow to its former glory.

The image of the Kremlin leader is perfect for westernized Russia is a macho culture, epitomizing manliness. Putin is everything that the image of a strong leader is.

Moscow has a problem with isolation or stopping invaders, and hardship is nothing to the Russian people, they can endure, unlike the west epitomized by the US president, remarked Shields.

Vladimir Putin will unite his country, and that's not the case with the leadership of the US. Russian Navy live-fire drills are only one of the ways that the Kremlin can virtually attack and sow confusion to the western alliance. The west is not good at putting a good response, as the Kremlin accuses the west of provocation.

