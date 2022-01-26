Chinese leader Xi Jinping shows solidarity with Russian naval forces in Arabian Sea drills, including Iranian forces that are shaking up an effective response.

In the backdrop is the Ukraine border, where Joe Biden has shown no real leadership in convincing the Kremlin to stand down.

Instead, Kyiv is faced with a mixed-up NATO that is not unified, and Washington seems to have little knowledge of the dynamics in eastern Europe.

Russia, China military drills

Washington insists its intel is correct that 106,000 Russian troops will invade, but Moscow says these are exercises, reported the Express UK.

White House disseminated satellite images of the troop and equipment buildup it touts as alleged invasion plans.

Interfax news agency mentioned the Russian and Chinese maritime forces were in drills. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the exercise was done last Tuesday.

Iranian state media revealed that its naval forces were part of the trilateral maritime military drills, as they practiced as a group in the Indian Ocean.

Last Friday, official state sources said 11 Iranian ships joined the drills with three Russian ships, including a destroyer and two Chinese vessels. The Revolutionary Guard had smaller vessels and helicopters as part of the exercises.

UK urges west to work together

On a visit to Australia, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss made the bold assertion that Beijing's aggression in the Indo-Pacific won't be far behind if Kyiv is invaded.

Xi joining the Arabian Sea drills was hit by the west as aggressive despite incursions of US and NATO planes on faux nuclear runs close to the Russian borders.

Read Also: EU Needs to Develop Own Army After AUKUS Deal Casts Division With US Alliance

She said that Moscow is working with China more than ever, calling them aggressors allegedly moving in, adding that western countries should oppose them as individuals as they have the biggest armies.

The former Australian Prime Minister, Paul Keating, said that Truss' comments are demented for unsound claims, according to the South China Morning Post.

Calling what the British Foreign Secretary whacked that China would attack in the Pacific theatre, all because the Kremlin moved to capture Ukraine, which is irresponsible rhetoric but irrational and demented.

Claims of Xi Jinping's requests untrue

On Saturday, TASS was told by China's embassy in Russia about reports that the Chinese President Xi Jinping requested the Russian President Vladimir Putin not to rollout the invasion during the Olympic games, which is a lie.

Embassy officials were livid at Bloomberg for spreading lies about the two leaders, which was untrue and malignant, called it the west creating a hoax and worse provoking intentionally. Chinese want to resolve by dialogue and consultations via the Minsk agreements as a method to peace.

Zhao Lijian of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the report is pure thin air, taking a shot at the west's ploy to sow confusion.

He added that the west wants Beijing and Moscow apart and politicize the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it heavy-handed and crude that is so obvious to other countries.

Washington is mobilizing troops, and NATO is arming up at the border with hardware. But Russia said it is the fault of NATO and the US why it has gotten worse.

Xi Jinping's PLA in the Arabian Sea drill with Russian maritime forces signals the East is not backing down, especially with Tehran participating signals that the western alliance will need better leadership than what Washington can provide.

