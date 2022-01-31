A corruption monitor has discovered that a grand jury subpoena was issued 17 months before the 2020 election for Hunter Biden's bank transactions involving the Bank of China, raising fears that voters were not aware of harmful information about then-candidate Joe Biden.

According to court filings, the Department of Justice ordered JP Morgan Chase to produce details of any overseas financial transactions involving Hunter, his uncle James Biden, and former business associates Devon Archer and Eric Schwerin during the last five years.

Associates, Hunter Biden receive a subpoena in 2019

The document, which targets the financial relationships between the four men and the Bank of China, was obtained by the anti-corruption organization Marco Polo, which was formed by former Trump administration staffer Garrett Ziegler. On May 15, 2019, Delaware's US Attorney David Weiss issued the subpoena. Hunter's father, Joe Biden, was running for president at the time.

Hunter reportedly put his laptop at a Delaware repair shop for five weeks before the subpoena was issued. The legal document mentioned a total of 15 enterprises controlled by Hunter and his partners.

Hunter's spokeswoman could not be reached for comment on Sunday night. Hunter said last year that he is being investigated for alleged tax evasion; and in April, he told "CBS This Morning" that he had no intentions to plead guilty. In a statement provided by his father's presidential transition team, Hunter Biden revealed the investigation.

The bank is required to appear at the J Caleb Boggs federal courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 25, 2019, to offer testimony and answer by that date. The bank's response to the subpoena was not immediately known. JP Morgan has responded to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

In light of DOJ standards on the matter, US Attorney Weiss held off on investigating measures that may appear to become a campaign issue, according to Politico. It is criminal for a financial institution to warn a customer that they are subject to a subpoena, according to a letter from Weiss, per New York Post.

Hunter Biden hires an ex-Chinese government researcher as assistant

According to a book released this week by Peter Schweizer titled "Red Handed," emails seized from Hunter Biden's computer supposedly reveal he recruited the secretarial services of a former Chinese government researcher, JiaQi Bao.

Bao worked as a research assistant for the Chinese government's National Development and Reform Commission after receiving a government scholarship at Tsinghua University. According to Schweizer, she subsequently moved on to work for OneGate Capital, a Shanghai-based financial business with connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

After doing business with Patrick Ho, the secretary-general of the Chinese energy firm CEFC, Bao was assigned to Biden in 2017. The FBI detained Ho on bribery allegations in November 2017 after Biden identified him as the "spy head of China" and a former Hong Kong home affairs secretary.

The book claims that Ho was detained after attempting to make a "bold operation" including "channeling unlawful contributions to UN ambassadors through a network of intermediaries, wealthy, and suspected spies," according to Schweizer. After his 2017 arrest, Ho was sentenced to three years in jail in 2019; but Bao continued to work for Biden.

According to the author, the secretary built a strong connection with Biden and gave him advice on everything from "energy agreements to his father's presidential campaign," as per Fox News.

