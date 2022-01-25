Former United States President Donald Trump allegedly employed the assistance of "fake electors" during the 2020 presidential elections to cast their various states' Electoral College votes for the Republican businessman.

The House Select Committee is now investigating the issue as the latest part of its efforts to uncover the former president's attempts to overturn the election results. Many of Trump's efforts to paint himself the winner of the 2020 presidential elections were made public for the American people to see.

Fake Electoral Certificates

The Republican businessman talked about it, his advisers talked about it, and even his lawyers talked about the attempts. However, even as the plans took hold, many saw Trump's efforts as pathetic rather than dangerous.

The majority of Trump's attempts, including the pro-Trump slates of electors in states that he lost against Joe Biden, were dismissed as simply "political stunts." However, the former president and his allies weren't trying to put on a show, and they were trying to win the elections, MSNBC reported.

Now, federal prosecutors are reviewing the fake Electoral College certifications that declared former President Trump, the winner in various states he lost in 2020. On Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said that her office had received the referrals and her prosecutors were looking into the case.

The fake certificates were sent to the National Archives by Trump's allies in mid-December 2020. The incident has attracted public criticism as the House Select Committee investigates the former president and his allies and their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and their attempts to overturn the 2020 elections.

Furthermore, Monaco did not detail what other issues prosecutors were looking at from the partisan attempts to subvert the 2020 vote count. The deputy attorney general said that the Justice Department was more broadly investigating and following the facts and the law wherever they lead in an attempt to address the conduct of any kind, CNN reported.

Overturn 2020 Election

The situation comes as other lawmakers and officials call for increased efforts to investigate fake electoral certificates. Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday where he demanded an investigation into the same issue in his state.

Members of the House Select Committee said the panel wanted to look at the fraudulent activity contained in the preparation of the fake Electoral College certificates. Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin said that the committee wanted to see to what extent the attempts were part of a comprehensive plan to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a separate interview, Raskin added that there was no doubt that the people involved committed acts of constitutional fraud on the public and on democracy. The false slates were put forth in seven contested swing states and appear to have been part of Trump's plan to disrupt the normal workings of the Electoral College.

Despite election officials sending official lists of electors who had voted for Biden to the Electoral College, the fake slates claimed that the Republican businessman was the rightful winner, the New York Times reported.

