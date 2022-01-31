The United Nations Security Council is set to meet Monday to address the rising tensions on Ukraine's border with Russia's buildup of troops which the United States and the West perceive as a threat of invasion.

All key players on the issue are expected to debate publicly on the possibility of the global impact of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, per The Associated Press.

According to US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the actions of Russia pose a threat to global peace and security and the UN Charter. She underscored the need for the council to "squarely examine the facts and consider what is at stake" for Ukraine, Russia, Europe for the core obligations and principles of the international order" if Moscow proceeds to invade Ukraine.

Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky responded on Twitter that he had no recollection of another occasion when a member of the Security Council proposed "to discuss its own baseless allegations and assumptions as a threat to international order from someone else.

Polyansky hopes that fellow members of the UN Security Council will reject the "PR stunt," which he described as "shameful" for the UN Security Council.

According to Polyansky, Russia may begin the conference by requesting a procedural vote on whether it should proceed. Russia would require the approval of nine of the 15 members to prevent the summit from taking place.

If the meeting proceeds, the UN Security Council will be briefed by a senior UN official. Then each of its 15 members will deliver statements. Under council rules, Ukraine will also speak.

The council comprises China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, United States, Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, and United Arab Emirates.

Russia Continues Military Buildup, Wants to Halt NATO Expansion

Russia's massing of around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine has brought concerns to the US and its European allies of the possibility of Moscow invading the former Soviet Union republic. The Biden administration had announced its commitment to help defend Ukraine if Moscow launches an attack.

Russia, on the other hand, opposes the allegation and demands that NATO denies Ukraine membership, prohibit NATO weapons from being deployed near Russian borders, and withdraw its forces from Eastern Europe. The US and NATO rejected the demand.

The Kremlin had announced, per Al Jazeera, that Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to counter-proposals from the US and NATO "when he considers it necessary," but no date was set as of present writing.

Russia Must Explain

The US ambassador to the United Nations vowed that the UN Security Council would press Russia hard on its military activities along the borders of Ukraine.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said that the US and other council members are unified in urging Russia to explain its real intention, per NPR report.

"We're going into the room prepared to listen to them, but we're not going to be distracted by their propaganda." ABC's "This Week program.

The UN Security Council meeting comes before the scheduled phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Russian officials.

Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced, "Lavrov and Blinken will have a telephone conversation on Tuesday," but a face-to-face meeting is not scheduled.

