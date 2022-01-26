Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges residents to keep calm while the rest of the world is panicking over the possibility of Russia launching an attack.

According to reports, Zelensky recently addressed the nation during a televised broadcast and assured everyone that they've got everything under control.

"We are strong enough to keep everything under control and derail any attempts at destabilization," he said via the Associated Press.

Joe Biden gears to attack Russia

However, the United States and some countries in Europe are already preparing to hit out at Russia if they would indeed attack Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to build forces along Ukraine's border. If the country launches an attack, it would be the largest invasion since World War II, and it would change the world.

As a result, the United States ordered 8,500 troops on high alert for potential deployment to Europe as part of a response force.

United Kingdom, Germany, France weigh in the tensions

Other than the United States, the United Kingdom also said they are prepared to send their troops to protect their NATO allies in Europe.

Berlin and France have also been calling for the peaceful easing of the critics. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron both released a statement urging Russia to rethink their next move.

Scholz said that he wants clear steps from Russia that will contribute to a de-escalation of the situation.

Macron, on the other hand, said that the consequences would be grave if Russia engaged in aggressive tactics.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the parliament that there's no indication that Russia has plans to invade Ukraine soon. After all, the country's troops have not formed a battle group that would force its way over the border.

Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin's 50-minute phone call revisited

According to the BBC, Biden also said that he would impose sanctions on Putin personally in the event of an invasion. He also said he would feel obliged to beef up NATO's presence in eastern Europe if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Last month, Biden and Putin spoke on the phone for almost an hour. Following their conversation, Putin's spokesman, Yury Ushakov, said it would be a colossal mistake if the US imposed sanctions on Russia.

Biden's spokesperson, Jen Psaki, revealed that the POTUS urged Putin to de-escalate the tensions in Ukraine.

Even if this was the case, Ushakov also said that Putin and Russia were satisfied with their conversation with Biden.

"We are in principle satisfied with the contact that took place, with the negotiations, because they were frank, substantive, and specific. I would say that the general direction of the conversation was quite constructive," Ushakov said via DW.

The spokesman added that it was important for them that America was willing to understand the logic and essence of Russia's concerns which they outlined in two documents.

Amid the incessant back and forth, Russia remains firm in its desire to keep Ukraine as part of the country.

